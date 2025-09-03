AlTi Global Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlTi Global Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 78,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 75,184 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after buying an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

