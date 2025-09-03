OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.1%

OCFC opened at $18.18 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

