OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.1%
OCFC opened at $18.18 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
