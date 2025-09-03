Algorithmic Investment Models LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Algorithmic Investment Models LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Obsido Oy acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,034,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

