Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 2.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $204,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $2,962,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

