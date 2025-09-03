Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.38% of Veeva Systems worth $1,273,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.