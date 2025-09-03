Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 213,889 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $822,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,352,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,713,000 after buying an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $322.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

