Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Roper Technologies worth $755,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $518.99 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

