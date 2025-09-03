Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 257,083 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257,083 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.53% of United Rentals worth $622,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $957.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $961.16.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

