Banque Transatlantique SA Sells 318,622 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Banque Transatlantique SA lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,622 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

