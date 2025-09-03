Banque Transatlantique SA Grows Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9,219.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,638 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

