Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $658.13 Million Stock Holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF $BUFC

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,019,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 77.71% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF worth $658,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFC opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

