Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,840 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $530,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 127.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 80.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,163,000 after buying an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

Shares of SHOP opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

