Banque Transatlantique SA Raises Position in 3M Company $MMM

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8,188.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 208,802 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $235,020,000. Amundi raised its position in 3M by 20.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,471,000 after purchasing an additional 519,302 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,471,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,289,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in 3M by 84.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 842,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,682,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE MMM opened at $154.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $164.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

