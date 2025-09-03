Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Invests $21.35 Million in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,345,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 110,014 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

