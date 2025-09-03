Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a 1.0% increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

