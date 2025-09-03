BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $3.71 Million in Carnival Corporation $CCL

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,845,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

