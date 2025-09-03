United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL is Bwcp LP’s 8th Largest Position

Bwcp LP grew its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up about 5.0% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

