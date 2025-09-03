Banque Transatlantique SA Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Banque Transatlantique SA cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,618,000 after buying an additional 212,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.