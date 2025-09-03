Kingspan Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1687 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $99.16.
About Kingspan Group
