Kingspan Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1687 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $99.16.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.