Santos Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of SSLZY opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

