Santos Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.
Santos Stock Performance
Shares of SSLZY opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.
Santos Company Profile
