BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 635 Shares of EQT Corporation $EQT

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in EQT by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,054 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,627,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in EQT by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EQT. Melius Research began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.