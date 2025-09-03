China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Plans Dividend of $0.35

China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3474 per share on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 349.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CCOZY stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. China Coal Energy has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

