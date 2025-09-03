China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Plans Dividend of $0.35

China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3474 per share on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 349.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.
China Coal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CCOZY stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. China Coal Energy has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $28.10.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Coal Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.