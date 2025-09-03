Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$13.65. The company has a market cap of C$492.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$476,528.80. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Macson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$110,100.00. 7.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

