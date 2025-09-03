Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for about 3.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $256,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $301.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $308.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

