Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW is ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 230.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948,416 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for about 18.7% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 2.34% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $266,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

