Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 791 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $67,267,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GSK by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,692,000 after purchasing an additional 411,869 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Trading Down 1.9%

GSK stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. GSK’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

