AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $23.30 Million Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. $MASS

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 210.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,199,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares during the quarter. 908 Devices comprises 3.2% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.15% of 908 Devices worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASS. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $2,910,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 110,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $120,775.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,992.71. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,603 shares of company stock valued at $184,755. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.