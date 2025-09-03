Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,842 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,321,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,554,000 after acquiring an additional 639,325 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 52,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

