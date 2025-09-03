AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Invests $3.65 Million in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 567,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Latham Group comprises 1.2% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned about 0.49% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 2,565.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Latham Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Latham Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.39. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.85 million, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,747.36. This represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

