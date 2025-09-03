AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Docebo Inc. $DCBO

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Docebo comprises approximately 1.7% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Docebo were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCBO. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 11.1% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,630,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,238,000 after acquiring an additional 362,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 4,534.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 322,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 315,496 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in Docebo by 21.8% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 901,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Docebo by 467.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 130,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

Docebo stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.