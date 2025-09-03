Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading 22.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.66) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.60). Approximately 1,323,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.47).

KNOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 721.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,054.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

