AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Boosts Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. North American Construction Group accounts for about 2.4% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned 1.50% of North American Construction Group worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 69,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 428,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $235.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Reduce”.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

