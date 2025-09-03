Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 619.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,700 shares, anincreaseof619.2% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYZD stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

