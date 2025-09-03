Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 128.2% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

