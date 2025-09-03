Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,000 shares, agrowthof468.8% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3%

HBANP opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.