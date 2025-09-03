HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, agrowthof228.4% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Stock Up 0.5%

HOOK opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. HOOKIPA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Malte Peters sold 29,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $26,841.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,157.48. This represents a 26.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HOOKIPA Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HOOKIPA Pharma stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:HOOK Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.43% of HOOKIPA Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

