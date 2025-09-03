HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOKGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, agrowthof228.4% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOOK opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. HOOKIPA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Malte Peters sold 29,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $26,841.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,157.48. This represents a 26.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HOOKIPA Pharma stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.43% of HOOKIPA Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

