SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, agrowthof900.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 1.88% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GINX opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2234 per share. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

