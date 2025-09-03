Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denso currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Denso Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.97. Denso has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Denso had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,767.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denso will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

