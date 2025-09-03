Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Critical Contrast

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Biostage has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 0.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 3 4.00

InfuSystem has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and InfuSystem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67 InfuSystem $139.89 million 1.54 $870,000.00 $0.23 46.00

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Biostage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

