VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 302 ($4.05). Approximately 2,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.88).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 525 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 607.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.86 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

