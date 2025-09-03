Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Trading Up 11.2% – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $89.27. 49,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 104,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 840.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,863,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.