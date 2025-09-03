General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.99. 31,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 16,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Down 8.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 632.45% and a negative net margin of 1,377.37%.The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

