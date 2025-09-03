Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.55% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

