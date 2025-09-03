Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.51. 1,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Investor AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

