MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.14). 10,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 41,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

MyHealthChecked Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -314.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get MyHealthChecked alerts:

MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MyHealthChecked had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.