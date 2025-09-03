Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellcom Israel presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 3.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

