Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.45. 218,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 129,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lixte Biotechnology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 3.40% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

