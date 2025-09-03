Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.45. 218,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 129,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lixte Biotechnology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on Lixte Biotechnology
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 3.40% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lixte Biotechnology
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lixte Biotechnology
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.