Myseum (NASDAQ:MYSE) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 36,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 88,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Myseum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Myseum Stock Down 2.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myseum

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myseum in the second quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Myseum in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myseum in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myseum

Myseum, Inc (formerly DatChat Inc) is a security- and privacy-first social media and technology company focused on innovative and creative user platforms. Its flagship platform is Myseum, your Free Timeless Digital Shoebox Social Network that makes it easier to share your photos and videos both today, and for generations to come.

