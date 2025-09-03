Allostery Investments LP Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Allostery Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alkermes comprises approximately 5.5% of Allostery Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allostery Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Alkermes worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,483,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,038,000 after purchasing an additional 301,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,689,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

