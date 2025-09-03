Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Bought by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 7.8% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

